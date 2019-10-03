Teaching a subject as large, multi-disciplinary and complex as sustainability science is as difficult as it is important. To that end, we believe that sharing, commenting, and collaborating on teaching material and methods within the sustainability science community will be a valuable resource for teachers and students. Several efforts to support such community building in teaching sustainable development are underway. This site aims to complement them by facilitating collaboration and community publishing of the results.

We will seed this effort by sharing our own syllabi and teaching materials for an undergraduate and graduate course we have taught on sustainable development (coming soon). This material already reflects collaborative extending for over more than a decade with one another, with our students, and with our colleagues at other universities. As with all other material on this site, we ask you to post on this site your comments and suggestions on our course material. And, once again, you are welcome to use this material for your own teaching in whatever way is helpful to you.

At the same time, we recognize that however well the material we have developed for our courses works for our particular audiences, we know that different and valuable approaches to teaching sustainability science abound. We would be delighted for other members of the community who have developed courses in some aspect of sustainability science to share their own course material on this site for community engagement and use. Please contact us here if you are interested in contributing to this project.